USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $828,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,280,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

