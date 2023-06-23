USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

