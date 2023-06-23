USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

