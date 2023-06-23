USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

