USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,516,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.