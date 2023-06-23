USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

