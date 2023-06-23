USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $615,126.36

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $93.92 million and approximately $615,126.36 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002710 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,061.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00563431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00112905 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.84220743 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $608,607.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

