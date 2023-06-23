UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $4.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.73 on Friday. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.46 million, a PE ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 1.48.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 6,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 1,698,410 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $4,781,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $4,022,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

