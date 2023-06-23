Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

