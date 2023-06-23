Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.22 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

