Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

