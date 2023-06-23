Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

