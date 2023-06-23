Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 603,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,150. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $71.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,101,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,171,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

