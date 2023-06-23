Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on June 28th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3484 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.26. 191,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,456. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

