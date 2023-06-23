Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5152 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $140.38.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.