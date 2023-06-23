Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

