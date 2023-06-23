Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $191.32. 103,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,621. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.56.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

