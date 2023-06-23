Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $161.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average is $161.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

