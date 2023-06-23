Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.53. The company has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

