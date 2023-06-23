Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 631,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

