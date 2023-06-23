Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

