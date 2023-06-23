Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is HB Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,115,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 23.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,373,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $217.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

