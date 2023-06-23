Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) Raises Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Sunday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $1.00.
