Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) Raises Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Sunday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $1.00.

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Stock Performance

