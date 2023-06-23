Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. 255,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,299. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.