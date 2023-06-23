Veery Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 719 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

NYSE:AMP opened at $320.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

