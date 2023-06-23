Veery Capital LLC Purchases 50,156 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

