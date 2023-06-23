Veery Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.