Veery Capital LLC Takes $251,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.52.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,639,031 shares of company stock valued at $37,166,403. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

