Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading 4% Higher

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.28. 446,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 775,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $119,081.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,878 shares of company stock valued at $21,615,808 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

