Verasity Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $54.47 million and $9.22 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

