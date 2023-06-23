Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.13 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $55.13 million and $11.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007081 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

