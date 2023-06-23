VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,656,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total transaction of $439,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.0 %

VeriSign stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.