Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Vertiv by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Vertiv by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 413,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 328,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

