Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00010307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $87.79 million and $2.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,549.53 or 1.00002075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.09368227 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,020,692.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

