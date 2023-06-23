Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 192,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 600,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
