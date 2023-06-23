Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.34. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock worth $1,433,001,783 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

