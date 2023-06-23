Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,723,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,001,783. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

