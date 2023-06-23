Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $35.93 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.93 million and $662,791.82 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,713,601 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

