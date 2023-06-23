Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.51.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

