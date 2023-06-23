Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

