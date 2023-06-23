Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the period. Prometheus Biosciences makes up 5.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXDX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

RXDX opened at $199.92 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $199.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of -0.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

