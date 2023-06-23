Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $214.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.