Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 7.46% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVSC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSC stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

