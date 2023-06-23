Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

