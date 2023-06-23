Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 650 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.19. 229,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

