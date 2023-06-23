Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,237 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,834. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

