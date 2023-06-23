Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,819 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

