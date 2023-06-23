Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $217.47. 144,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

