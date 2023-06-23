Welch Group LLC Buys 1,584 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $42,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

