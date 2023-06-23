Welch Group LLC Buys 535 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 157.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.34. 454,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.55. The company has a market cap of $356.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

